$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,745KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA47HU450646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 112,745 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Hyundai Tucson