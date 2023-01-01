Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether its running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 112,745 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2017 Hyundai Tucson

112,745 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
112,745KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA47HU450646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 112,745 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Cadillac CTS LUXURY CTS, LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, 2.0 TURBO, REMOTE START, ULTRA SONIC PARK ASSIST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Cadillac CTS LUXURY CTS, LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, 2.0 TURBO, REMOTE START, ULTRA SONIC PARK ASSIST 68,598 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Sunroof - $351 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate - Sunroof - $351 B/W 11,978 KM $55,054 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 42,845 KM $31,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson