$18,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
73,341KM
Used
VIN KM8J23A45HU490243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,341 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 73,341 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC
3.510 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2017 Hyundai Tucson