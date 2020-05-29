Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,090KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5174540
  • Stock #: L053
  • VIN: KM8J3CA48HU438859
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 26,090 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.


Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

