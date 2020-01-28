Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



Looking for a luxury crossover that's both practical and fun to drive? Look no further than this Infiniti QX50. This 2017 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.



Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti QX50 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleek, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your QX50 won't be the only one seeking a closer connection with you. This SUV has 63,710 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our QX50's trim level is Base. This sporty, versatile EX35 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller seven-inch display, a CD player with USB connection and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



