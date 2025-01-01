$64,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Jaguar F-Type
R - Navigation - Leather Seats
2017 Jaguar F-Type
R - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,095KM
VIN SAJXJ6DL9HMK41029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Extreme performance meets extremely good looks in this stunning Jaguar F-Type. This 2017 Jaguar F-Type is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Jaguar F-Type is the latest in a distinguished bloodline of powerful, agile, and distinctive sports cars. Combining exhilarating performance, accomplished handling, and cutting-edge technology, this beautiful F-Type delivers an exceptional driver-focused experience. This low mileage coupe has just 32,095 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 550HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-Type's trim level is R. Step up your game with the high-performance F-Type R where luxury meets excitement. Accompanying its thrilling performance, it comes with a premium leather interior with heated R Performance seats, a heated steering wheel, a Meridian premium sound system, navigation, switchable active sport exhaust, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, a configurable dynamics system, high-performance brakes, sport suspension with adaptive dynamics, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $554.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Extreme performance meets extremely good looks in this stunning Jaguar F-Type. This 2017 Jaguar F-Type is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Jaguar F-Type is the latest in a distinguished bloodline of powerful, agile, and distinctive sports cars. Combining exhilarating performance, accomplished handling, and cutting-edge technology, this beautiful F-Type delivers an exceptional driver-focused experience. This low mileage coupe has just 32,095 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 550HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-Type's trim level is R. Step up your game with the high-performance F-Type R where luxury meets excitement. Accompanying its thrilling performance, it comes with a premium leather interior with heated R Performance seats, a heated steering wheel, a Meridian premium sound system, navigation, switchable active sport exhaust, an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, a configurable dynamics system, high-performance brakes, sport suspension with adaptive dynamics, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $554.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Supercharger
Premium Sound Package
Remote CD changer in console
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Tires: Profile: 30
Overall Length: 4,470 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 295 mm
Wheel Width: 10.5
Power Rear Spoiler
Overall Width: 1,923 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Wheelbase: 2,622 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Max cargo capacity: 324 L
Front Head Room: 939 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 3.8 s
Curb weight: 1,740 kg
Overall height: 1,314 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
InControl PROTECT
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
InControl Remote
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited High Altitude - Leather Seats 53,467 KM $56,480 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE - Low Mileage 5,017 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Low Mileage 22,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2017 Jaguar F-Type