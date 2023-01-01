$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Cruise Control - Removable Top - $241 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
74,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028703
- Stock #: OB0494A
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL708161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,801 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30899 - Our Price is just $29999!
The 2017 Jeep Wrangler is still one of the best go-anywhere, do anything vehicles that money can buy, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in the 2017 Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 74,801 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sport. Classic style defines the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sport with its iconic seven slot front grille, removable top, and square design. A focus on function enhances the interior thanks to cruise control, an eight-speaker audio system, steering wheel audio controls and an audio aux jack. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG9HL708161.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $240.69 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Removable Top
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3