2017 Jeep Wrangler

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 8 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028703

10028703 Stock #: OB0494A

OB0494A VIN: 1C4AJWAG9HL708161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # OB0494A

Mileage 74,801 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Removable Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.