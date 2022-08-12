2017 Kia Sorento

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 4 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

8978527 Stock #: 65641

65641 VIN: 5XYPKDA50HG307670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,456 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2') Rear seats: split-bench Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior cargo volume: 320 L (11 cu.ft.) Approach angle: 17 deg Parking sensors: rear Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Speakers: 10 Rear cargo: power liftgate Engine displacement: 3.3 L Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 14.0L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Departure angle: 21 deg Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy highway: 10.1L/100 km Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB Power 4-way driver lumbar support Speaker type: Infinity Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: warning Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3) Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic Drive type: all-wheel Blind spot: warning Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7) Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4) Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1) Front tires: 235/55HR19.0 Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L Curb weight: 1,860kg (4,101lbs) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,066 L (73 cu.ft.) Rear shoulder room: 1,472mm (58.0) 3rd row legroom: 805mm (31.7) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,342mm (52.8) Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3) 3rd row headroom: 921mm (36.3) Rear hiproom: 1,433mm (56.4) Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1) GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs) Towing capacity: 2,267kg (4,998lbs) Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4) Wheelbase: 2,780mm (109.4) Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5) Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30) Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km Exterior height: 1,690mm (66.5) Exterior length: 4,760mm (187.4) 3rd row hiproom: 1,053mm (41.5) Passenger volume: 4,365L (154.1 cu.ft.) Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,300RPM Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,300RPM Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Engine litres: 3.3L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

