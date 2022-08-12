Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sorento

51,456 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3l Sx V6 7-Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3l Sx V6 7-Seater

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 8978527
  2. 8978527
  3. 8978527
  4. 8978527
  5. 8978527
  6. 8978527
  7. 8978527
  8. 8978527
  9. 8978527
  10. 8978527
  11. 8978527
  12. 8978527
  13. 8978527
  14. 8978527
  15. 8978527
  16. 8978527
  17. 8978527
  18. 8978527
  19. 8978527
  20. 8978527
  21. 8978527
  22. 8978527
  23. 8978527
  24. 8978527
  25. 8978527
  26. 8978527
  27. 8978527
  28. 8978527
  29. 8978527
  30. 8978527
  31. 8978527
  32. 8978527
  33. 8978527
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,456KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8978527
  • Stock #: 65641
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA50HG307670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65641
  • Mileage 51,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2')
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 320 L (11 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 17 deg
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Engine displacement: 3.3 L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 14.0L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 21 deg
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 10.1L/100 km
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: warning
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Manual-shift auto: Sportmatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Fuel tank capacity: 71.0L
Curb weight: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,066 L (73 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,472mm (58.0)
3rd row legroom: 805mm (31.7)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,342mm (52.8)
Rear headroom: 998mm (39.3)
3rd row headroom: 921mm (36.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,433mm (56.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
GVWR: 2,550kg (5,622lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,267kg (4,998lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,890mm (74.4)
Wheelbase: 2,780mm (109.4)
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.0mm x 83.8mm (3.62 x 3.30)
Fuel economy combined: 12.2L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,690mm (66.5)
Exterior length: 4,760mm (187.4)
3rd row hiproom: 1,053mm (41.5)
Passenger volume: 4,365L (154.1 cu.ft.)
Torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,300RPM
Engine torque: 252 lb.-ft. @ 5,300RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.3L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 9,744 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 127,575 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus GS 350 Base
 122,941 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory