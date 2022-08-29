2017 Kia Soul

$23,495 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 1 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9088501

9088501 Stock #: P1056

P1056 VIN: KNDJP3A5XH7440385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1056

Mileage 46,120 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.) Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Speaker type: brand Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Display: analog Forward collision: warning Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9) Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0) Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7) Front tires: 235/45HR18.0 Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2') Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2) Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9) Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0) Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1) Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2) Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3) Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) warning Torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Front headroom: 962mm (37.9) Engine torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs) Curb weight: 1,346kg (2,967lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.