2017 Kia Soul

46,120 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX Tech (A6)

2017 Kia Soul

EX Tech (A6)

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9088501
  • Stock #: P1056
  • VIN: KNDJP3A5XH7440385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1056
  • Mileage 46,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: brand
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: analog
Forward collision: warning
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0)
Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) warning
Torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Front headroom: 962mm (37.9)
Engine torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Curb weight: 1,346kg (2,967lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

