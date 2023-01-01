2017 Kia Soul

$18,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 5 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9993470

9993470 Stock #: U0713A

U0713A VIN: KNDJP3A52H7423953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0713A

Mileage 86,506 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.