$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $155 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
86,506KM
Used
- Stock #: U0713A
- VIN: KNDJP3A52H7423953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!
The 2017 Kia Soul has the versatility and style that's as unique as you are. This 2017 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Soul's eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Soul's richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. With the 2017 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. This SUV has 86,506 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Soul EX for some nice extra features and a great value. It comes with Bluetooth, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, air conditioning, cruise control, three selective drive modes, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
