Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Soul

86,506 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $155 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Soul

EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $155 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9993470
  • Stock #: U0713A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52H7423953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0713A
  • Mileage 86,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!

The 2017 Kia Soul has the versatility and style that's as unique as you are. This 2017 Kia Soul is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Soul's eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Soul's richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. With the 2017 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. This SUV has 86,506 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Soul's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Soul EX for some nice extra features and a great value. It comes with Bluetooth, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, air conditioning, cruise control, three selective drive modes, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2010 Hyundai Accent ...
 118,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang Ma...
 9,125 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 29,813 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory