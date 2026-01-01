Menu
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel</b><br> <br> Compare at $15435 - Our Price is just $14985! <br> <br>As Car and Driver says, if you think all family sedans are created equal, youre in for a surprise with the nimble and curvaceous Mazda6. This 2017 Mazda Mazda6 is for sale today. <br> <br>A focus on fun makes the 2017 Mazda6 stand out with superior style and comfort for every seat. Refinement in the cabin and dynamic driving capability ensure you enjoy every journey. Furthermore, advanced safety provides a secure ride, making the sedan a solid choice for a family vehicle. With advanced amenities standard on all trim levels, you get more than you expect. This sedan has 148,890 km. Its Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Mazda6s trim level is GT. Enjoy premium features with the 2017 Mazda6 GT. This model features LED headlights with signature lighting as well as LED fog lights for improved visibility in all weather conditions. Get comfortable in the memory drivers seat with two settings while the front passenger enjoys a six-way power adjustment for prime positioning. Get in the mood with the perfect road music playing over the Bose audio which comes with 11 speakers. Also standard is a voice-activated navigation system, a heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate controls, power windows and locks, and the advanced keyless entry system.<br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$162.55</b> with $1499 down for 48 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

148,890 KM

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing
GT - $163 B/W

GT - $163 B/W

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT - $163 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,890KM
VIN JM1GL1W58H1142133

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,890 KM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
