With impressive capability, distinct style, and a well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this full-size Nissan Armada. This 2017 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Nepean.



This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 95962 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Armada's trim level is Platinum Edition. Luxury meets capability in this Armada Platinum. It comes with four-wheel drive, a rear DVD player, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, predictive forward collision warning, forward emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, an around view monitor, Bose premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Dvd Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.



