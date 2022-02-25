Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

55,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8431887
  • Stock #: NB0593A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW9HN720997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

This Nissan Frontier is one of your best bets if you don't quite need a full-size pickup, but maneuverability and functionality are high on your priority list. This 2017 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This low mileage King Cab 4X4 pickup has just 55,250 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Frontier's trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a satisfying blend of features and value in this Frontier. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with a USB port and SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power doors with remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, aluminum wheels, body-color front bumper, dual power heated mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM

