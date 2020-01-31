Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors!



Compare at $14658 - Our Price is just $14231!



This Nissan Sentra is an everyday sedan that proves the good life is well within reach. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S is an excellent value. It comes with some nice features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power, heated mirrors, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, six standard airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Doors.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $116.81 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

