$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 4 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8495984

8495984 Stock #: L142A

L142A VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG617687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,448 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.