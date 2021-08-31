Menu
2017 Subaru WRX

68,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

68,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8036158
  • Stock #: K1750
  • VIN: JF1VA1G62H9809208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K1750
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,485kg (3,274lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Primary LCD size: 6.2
Smart device integration: STARLINK
Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Front headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/45WR17.0
Rear tires: 235/45WR17.0

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

