2017 Subaru WRX

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8036158

Stock #: K1750

VIN: JF1VA1G62H9809208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # K1750

Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Tires: Performance Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Cylinder configuration: H-4 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km Curb weight: 1,485kg (3,274lbs) Fuel economy highway: 8.5L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9) Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7) Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1) Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5) Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4) Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2) Primary LCD size: 6.2 Smart device integration: STARLINK Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs) Front headroom: 946mm (37.2) Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.) Front tires: 235/45WR17.0 Rear tires: 235/45WR17.0

