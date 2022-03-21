2017 Toyota Corolla

$23,498 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 7 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8662765

8662765 Stock #: P0038

P0038 VIN: 2T1BURHE6HC870435

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0038

Mileage 16,769 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Coloured Grille Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Metal-look/piano black door trim Metal-look/piano black center console trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 942 mm Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm Overall Length: 4,650 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm Overall Width: 1,776 mm Curb weight: 1,300 kg Max cargo capacity: 369 L Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 974 mm Collision Warning Lane Departure Warning: Active Gross vehicle weight: 1,735 kg 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.