2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,677KM
VIN 5TDJZRFH3HS434854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,677 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
The refreshed 2017 Highlander comes with more power, better fuel economy, and bolder styling. This 2017 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Space, safety, and style. These are the things you expect from a mid-size SUV and the 2017 Toyota Highlander delivers. It has interior comfort to get the whole family where they need to go with a smooth, enjoyable ride for everyone. It's even fun for the driver with responsive performance and modern technology at your fingertips. The competition doesn't compare to the Highlander.This SUV has 172,677 kms. It's pre-dawn grey mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Travel in style with the whole family in the accommodating and comfortable 2017 Toyota Highlander XLE. With an abundance of cabin room and numerous premium options this Highlander will not disappoint. Features include automatic full time all wheel drive, hill descent control, hill hold control, brake assist, electronic speed sensing steering, 1st row power sunroof with sunshade, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, power door and tailgate locks, power tailgate, fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, an 8 inch display mated to a Bluetooth capable audio system, multiple USB charging ports, Sirius XM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, power front and rear windows, garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a back up camera, forward collision warning system, blind spot sensor with monitor, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Machined aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 976 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Overall Length: 4,889 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,075 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,450 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 913 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,507 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,123 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,356 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 703 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,513 mm
Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
