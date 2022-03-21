2017 Toyota Highlander

$36,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 5 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8948476

8948476 Stock #: 65521

65521 VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS509596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 65521

Mileage 127,575 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine displacement: 3.5 L Max seating capacity: 8 Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Rear cargo: power liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Interior cargo volume: 391 L (14 cu.ft.) Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4') Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5) CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning Proximity key: doors and push button start Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0) Torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Fuel tank capacity: 72.5L Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM Engine torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27) Exterior length: 4,889mm (192.5) Exterior body width: 1,925mm (75.8) Wheelbase: 2,790mm (109.8) Rear hiproom: 1,450mm (57.1) Front hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2) Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1 GVWR: 2,720kg (5,997lbs) 3rd row hiproom: 1,158mm (45.6) Front shoulder room: 1,507mm (59.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,513mm (59.6) Front legroom: 1,123mm (44.2) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0) Rear legroom: 976mm (38.4) 3rd row legroom: 703mm (27.7) 3rd row headroom: 913mm (35.9) Front tires: 245/60TR18.0 Rear tires: 245/60TR18.0 Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6) Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation Exterior height: 1,780mm (70.1) Passenger volume: 4,041L (142.7 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,356 L (83 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 2,075kg (4,575lbs) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Engine litres: 3.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.