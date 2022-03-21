Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

127,575 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2017 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8948476
  Stock #: 65521
  VIN: 5TDJZRFHXHS509596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 65521
  • Mileage 127,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Max seating capacity: 8
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Interior cargo volume: 391 L (14 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 10.6L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 72.5L
Horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 295hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 263 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,889mm (192.5)
Exterior body width: 1,925mm (75.8)
Wheelbase: 2,790mm (109.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front hiproom: 1,453mm (57.2)
Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1
GVWR: 2,720kg (5,997lbs)
3rd row hiproom: 1,158mm (45.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,507mm (59.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,513mm (59.6)
Front legroom: 1,123mm (44.2)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0)
Rear legroom: 976mm (38.4)
3rd row legroom: 703mm (27.7)
3rd row headroom: 913mm (35.9)
Front tires: 245/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 245/60TR18.0
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Exterior height: 1,780mm (70.1)
Passenger volume: 4,041L (142.7 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,356 L (83 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

