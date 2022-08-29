$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
Classic - Heated Seats
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
118,667KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175339
- Stock #: U0612A
- VIN: 3VWJ17AT6HM622563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 118,667 KM
Vehicle Description
As The Car Connection says of the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, it is perky, fun-to-drive small cars that have far more of a focus on the design statement and the suggested lifestyle that goes with it. This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Nostalgia might make you take a second look at the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, but the modern features and comfort will entice you to go for a drive. This model continues with its retro styling in a toned-down way while focusing more on function and convenience. This hatchback has 118,667 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Beetle's trim level is Classic. Premium comfort is yours on the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power door locks and windows, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an eight-speaker audio system and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
