2017 Volkswagen Beetle

118,667 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic - Heated Seats

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,667KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9175339
  • Stock #: U0612A
  • VIN: 3VWJ17AT6HM622563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U0612A
  • Mileage 118,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry!

As The Car Connection says of the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, it is perky, fun-to-drive small cars that have far more of a focus on the design statement and the suggested lifestyle that goes with it. This 2017 Volkswagen Beetle is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Nostalgia might make you take a second look at the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle, but the modern features and comfort will entice you to go for a drive. This model continues with its retro styling in a toned-down way while focusing more on function and convenience. This hatchback has 118,667 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Beetle's trim level is Classic. Premium comfort is yours on the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Classic with heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Additional features include cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power door locks and windows, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an eight-speaker audio system and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

