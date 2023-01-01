2017 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 0 , 8 6 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10351809

10351809 Stock #: 23-0296A

23-0296A VIN: 3VW447AU9HM046299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,864 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Cornering Lights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Self-leveling headlights Tires: Profile: 40 Premium Sound Package Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg Rear Leg Room: 903 mm Rear Head Room: 967 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L Overall Length: 4,268 mm Overall height: 1,442 mm Wheelbase: 2,631 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,799 mm Curb weight: 1,400 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Type of tires: Summer Performance Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated reverse sensing system Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Exterior Parking Camera : Park Distance Control w/Park Assist automated App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring

