2017 Volkswagen Golf...

$28,478 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 3 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9086098

9086098 Stock #: P0146

P0146 VIN: 3VWH17AU3HM530950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0146

Mileage 70,353 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Roof Rails Halogen Headlights Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Front sport seat Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Width: 7.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru AC power outlet: 1 Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Simulated carbon fibre door trim Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,552 kg SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Suspension Class: Off-Road Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Front Head Room: 981 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Rear Head Room: 980 mm Wheelbase: 2,630 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Rear Leg Room: 903 mm Driver Assistance Package Overall height: 1,515 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,060 kg Manual child safety locks Overall Width: 1,799 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L Overall Length: 4,578 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port App-Connect mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.