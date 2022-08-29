$28,478+ tax & licensing
$28,478
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
70,353KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9086098
- Stock #: P0146
- VIN: 3VWH17AU3HM530950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack has been described as surprisingly capable and effective at what it does. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is back for another year and is successfully replacing mid sized SUV thanks to its lifted ride height and extra cargo room. This economical and reliable wagon has proven time and time again that it will not let you down, whatever the road conditions may be.This wagon has 70,353 kms. It's silk blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf Alltrack's trim level is 1.8 TSI. This Golf Alltrack comes with impressive standard features at a great value. It has a media touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, air conditioning, heated front seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, power, heated mirrors, power windows, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Front sport seat
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
AC power outlet: 1
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,552 kg
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Head Room: 981 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Wheelbase: 2,630 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Driver Assistance Package
Overall height: 1,515 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,060 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Overall Length: 4,578 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
App-Connect mirroring
