$15,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,217KM
VIN 3VWL17AJ3HM205103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0324A
- Mileage 106,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth!
For a contemporary compact with a personality that sets it apart from the crowd, consider this Volkswagen Jetta. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This sedan has 106,217 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline. The Highline trim pushes this humble Jetta into luxury territory. It comes loaded with features like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, leather seats which are heated in front, a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, fog lamps, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Fog Lights, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 445 L
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Curb weight: 1,441 kg
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2017 Volkswagen Jetta