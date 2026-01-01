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<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry</b><br> <br> If the idea of a Volkswagen GTI in SUV form gets your blood running, check out the Tiguan, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun. This SUV has 124,200 km. Its Pepper Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Highline. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline offers premium comfort with heated front seats, which include 12-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory. Modern technology keeps you in touch and in tune with Discover Media, which includes satellite navigation and a Fender premium audio system with eight speakers. Additional features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$128.00</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

124,200 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
14000271.807753867?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25837

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,200KM
VIN WVGLV7AX0HK025897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0008A
  • Mileage 124,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry

If the idea of a Volkswagen GTI in SUV form gets your blood running, check out the Tiguan, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun. This SUV has 124,200 km. It's Pepper Gray Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline offers premium comfort with heated front seats, which include 12-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory. Modern technology keeps you in touch and in tune with Discover Media, which includes satellite navigation and a Fender premium audio system with eight speakers. Additional features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX

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613-823-3331

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$14,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan