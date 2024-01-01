$23,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Volvo XC60
T5 Special Edition Premier AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,292KM
VIN YV440MRK7H2124583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L0080A
- Mileage 84,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Stylish, Swedish and uttrerly comfortable, the 2017 Volvo XC60 is a dream on wheels. This 2017 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
While the styling is very close to its bigger brother the XC90, the 2017 Volvo XC60 has a distinct character of its own. This compact SUV is a worldwide hit, and Volvo have definitely created something astonishingly beautiful. Large enough, comfortable, and quiet are the first things that come to mind. It has enough power for such a vehicle and the fuel economy is more than decent. This stylish Swedish SUV will almost certainly exceed your expectations with a quality built interior, refined driving experience and all around safety aspects. This SUV has 84,292 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XC60's trim level is T5 Special Edition Premier AWD. The 2017 Volvo XC60 T5 Special Edition Premier AWD features more options than you can wrap your mind around. Features include full time all wheel drive, engine start-stop technology, aluminum wheels, factory deep tinted glass, dual sunroof with tilt and slide, 8 speaker high performance stereo, 7 full color touch screen, integrated navigation, Bluetooth, leather seats front and rear, power heated front seats with memory, push button start, cruise control, remote engine start, dual zone front air conditioning, remote power tailgate release, tracker system, perimeter alarm, engine immobilizer, air filtration, power rear child safety locks and an advanced array of safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $183.53 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Wireless phone connectivity
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 966 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,909 L
Rear Leg Room: 924 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Power child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
Wheelbase: 2,774 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Overall height: 1,713 mm
Overall Width: 1,891 mm
Curb weight: 1,928 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,424 kg
Overall Length: 4,644 mm
Express open/close laminated glass sunroof
Audio System Premium Brand: Sensus Connect
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : City Safety
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Volvo XC60