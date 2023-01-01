$29,499+ tax & licensing
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi A3
Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik - $211 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
52,177KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10236899
- Stock #: PB0001A
- VIN: WAUF8GFF9J1075473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0001A
- Mileage 52,177 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30384 - Our Price is just $29499!
This A3 may be small, but its no less luxurious or rewarding to drive than pricier Audis. This 2018 Audi A3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. With incredible mechanical fortitude, technological ingenuity, and design precocity, this A3 is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of available advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design. This low mileage sedan has just 52,177 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A3 Sedan's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. For the ultimate in luxury and technology, upgrade to this A3 Technik. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen 14-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, LED auto-leveling headlights, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $210.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
Bang & Olufsen Audio System
