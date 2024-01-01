$22,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A4
Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort Manual
2018 Audi A4
Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort Manual
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,911KM
VIN WAUNNAF49JN019428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0372
- Mileage 47,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels!
With cutting-edge technology and a roomy, well-crafted interior, this handsome Audi A4 is at the top of its competitive segment. This 2018 Audi A4 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Light without compromising power. Edgy without compromising refinement. Smart without compromising the fun of the drive. This Audi A4 packs an incredible amount of intelligent features and advanced technologies into a refined chassis and a brilliantly designed ergonomic cabin. A potent powertrain creates a vehicle that proves you can have brains and brawn in one attractive package. This low mileage sedan has just 47,911 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A4 Sedan's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort Manual. This Audi A4 Komfort delivers a luxurious driving experience at a great value. It comes with an Audi multimedia interface with a seven-inch display, Bluetooth, 10-speaker audio, SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Audi A4