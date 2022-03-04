$30,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A4
2018 Audi A4
Sedan 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort
77,446KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
A comfortable interior and advanced technology make this Audi A4 a luxurious sedan with sharp handling and a responsive engine will satisfy any driving enthusiast. This 2018 Audi A4 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Light without compromising power. Edgy without compromising refinement. Smart without compromising the fun of the drive. This Audi A4 packs an incredible amount of intelligent features and advanced technologies into a refined chassis and a brilliantly designed ergonomic cabin. A potent powertrain creates a vehicle that proves you can have brains and brawn in one attractive package. This sedan has 77,446 kms. It's monsoon gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our A4 Sedan's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort. This Audi A4 Komfort delivers a luxurious driving experience at a great value. It comes with an Audi multimedia interface with a seven-inch display, Bluetooth, 10-speaker audio, SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
