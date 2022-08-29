2018 Audi S3

$38,429 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 5 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9094633

9094633 Stock #: P0080A

P0080A VIN: WAUF1GFF4J1040019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,526 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Coloured grille w/chrome surround Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Total Number of Speakers: 14 Tires: Profile: 40 Tires: Speed Rating: Y Premium Sound Package Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Width: 1,796 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm Curb weight: 1,570 kg Wheelbase: 2,631 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,392 mm Rear Head Room: 924 mm Overall Length: 4,469 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.