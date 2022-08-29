$38,429+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,429
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Audi S3
2018 Audi S3
2.0 TFSI quattro Technik - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$38,429
+ taxes & licensing
111,526KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094633
- Stock #: P0080A
- VIN: WAUF1GFF4J1040019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,526 KM
Vehicle Description
With a great powertrain and a luxurious interior, this Audi S3 is an absolute hoot to drive. This 2018 Audi S3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Audi S3 exudes Audi heritage with a dynamic body and sport performance to match it. With styling this dynamic, a vehicle has to have the performance to match it. This S3 clearly does. Uncompromised from the first burst of acceleration, this Audi is never short on power, even if it is a bit smaller in stature. Every time you take a seat in this sport sedan, youre surrounded by the epitome of high-performance luxury. This sedan has 111,526 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our S3's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. For the ultimate in luxury and technology, upgrade to this sporty S3 Technik. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen 14-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated leather steering wheel, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, LED auto-leveling headlights, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $258.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Total Number of Speakers: 14
Tires: Profile: 40
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Curb weight: 1,570 kg
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,392 mm
Rear Head Room: 924 mm
Overall Length: 4,469 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8