$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive Sedan - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,988KM
VIN WBA8D9C55JEM33267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD!
While many thought it would not be possible, perfection has been reinvented with this 2018 BMW 3 Series. This 2018 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Reinvented yet again and made to the highest of standards, there is a reason why the 2018 BMW 3 Series is BMW's most recognizable model. The interior is constructed with the highest quality of materials offering driving comfort that is second to none, while delivering one of the best driving dynamics that can be experienced in a mid size sedan. This elegant and aggressive 3 Series will remain just as beautiful for years to come, all due to the unique and very distinct design language that has always been exclusive to this model. This sedan has 96,988 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3 Series's trim level is 330i xDrive Sedan. This 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sedan is filled with premium luxury options such as 3 stage heated power adjustable front seats, 9 speaker stereo with UBS/Bluetooth connectivity and 20 GB of internal storage, push button start, remote keyless entry, navigation, dual zone automatic climate control with rear separate controls, sport leather multi-functional steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, front fog lamps, LED brake lights, a back up camera and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, HUD, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $187.73 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
HUD
LED Lights
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L
Blind Spot Detection
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,115 kg
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall height: 1,434 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
BMW Assist eCall
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall Length: 4,643 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2018 BMW 3 Series