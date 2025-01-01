$15,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,687KM
VIN WBXHT3C31J5K24595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
The 2018 BMW X1 is a handsome interpretation on the crossover craze - The Car Connection This 2018 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The smallest within the X range, the BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in. This SUV has 159,687 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Run flat tires
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Overall Length: 4,455 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,065 mm
Curb weight: 1,660 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,821 mm
Manual child safety locks
Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
BMW Assist eCall
Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Leg Room: 941 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,141 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
4G WiFi
ConnectedDrive Essential
Overall height: 1,598 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 BMW X1