$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,984KM
VIN 5UXTR9C50JLD72762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,984 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, HUD, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
Styled to resemble its larger brother, this BMW X3 has a distinct style and personality all of its own. This 2018 BMW X3 is for sale today.
This X3 has a very distinct personality and driving behavior. It handles and accelerates like a sedan, has the space for 5 adults in its premium upscale interior, and a trunk space big enough for a whole family's load of luggage. Taller, more comfortable and as powerful as always, there is no mistake when opting for this 2018 BMW X3. This SUV has 88,984 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. The compact and capable X3 xDrive30i is a premium SUV that comes standard with a long list of options such as engine start-stop feature, sporty aluminum wheels, power tailgate, a 12 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and external memory control, heated front seats with power adjustable side bolsters, selective service internet access, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, genuine wood interior inserts, leather upholstered seats, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, forward collision prevention and a back up camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 BMW X3