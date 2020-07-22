Menu
2018 BMW X5

16,741 KM

Details Description Features

$62,495

+ tax & licensing
$62,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

X5 xDrive35i- M SPORT LINE +PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG.

2018 BMW X5

X5 xDrive35i- M SPORT LINE +PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG.

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  • Listing ID: 5386181
  • Stock #: K1621
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C55JL075006

$62,495

+ taxes & licensing

16,741KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,741 KM

Vehicle Description

**NO CHARGE 4 YEARS/80,000KM SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE** ONE OWNER STORED INSIDE HEATED GARAGE THIS 2018 BMW X5 M. PKG. + PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG HAS UNDER 17000KM AND IS PRICED TO SELL. **REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE EXCEPTED** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i HAS SEVERAL UPGRADES INCLUDING THE M SPORT LINE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGED. THIS X5 HAS NEVER SEEN A WINTER AND IS STORED IN A INDOOR HEATED GARAGE. ALL HIGHWAY MILLAGE TO FLORIDA AND BACK ONE OWNER. M SPORT LINE: Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Controls, High-Gloss Shadow Line, High Speed Maximum, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Wheels: 20 M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M) 20 x 10 front, 20 x 11 rear, Tires: 275/40R20 Fr & 315/35R20 Rr Performance RFT, M Aerodynamics Package.> PREMIUM ENHANCED pkg: Active Protection, Park Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner Trial Subscription 6 Month Free Trial Period, BMW vehicles equipped w/SiriusXM will now offer a 6 month trial of Select+ SiriusXM service, If the vehicle was delivered prior to March 1st, the 12 month trial will still be enabled, harman/kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Surround View, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Rear dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SPEED CONTROL
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Sport steering wheel
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Door auto-latch
A/V remote
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Distance pacing cruise control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Wheel size: 20
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Approach angle: 26 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.0
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 85.0L
Departure angle: 23 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM
Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Tracker System
Configurable
Parking sensors: automated
Display: digital/analog
Speaker type: harman/kardon
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: active
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear cargo: power liftgate/tailgate
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Forward collision: Active Protection mitigation
Tailpipe finisher: black
Internet access capable: MyInfo
Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View yes
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM
Payload: 503kg (1,109lbs)
Engine torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.3mm x 89.7mm (3.32 x 3.53)
Curb weight: 2,173kg (4,791lbs)
GVWR: 2,835kg (6,250lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,700kg (5,952lbs)
Exterior length: 4,908mm (193.2)
Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3)
Exterior height: 1,762mm (69.4)
Wheelbase: 2,933mm (115.5)
Turning radius: 6.4m (20.8')
Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear legroom: 930mm (36.6)
Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Interior cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,870 L (66 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,537mm (60.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,482mm (58.3)
Rear tires: 255/50WR19.0
Front tires: 255/50WR19.0

