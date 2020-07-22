2018 BMW X5

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Rear dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System HEADS UP DISPLAY SPEED CONTROL Entertainment System Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Genuine wood door panel insert Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Sport steering wheel Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Door auto-latch A/V remote Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Cylinder Configuration: I-6 Distance pacing cruise control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Wheel size: 20 Trunk/hatch auto-latch Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg Approach angle: 26 deg Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Manual-shift auto: Steptronic Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.0 Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Speakers: 9 Transmission: 8 speed automatic Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel tank capacity: 85.0L Departure angle: 23 deg AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km Auto high-beam headlights Tracker System Configurable Parking sensors: automated Display: digital/analog Speaker type: harman/kardon CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Proximity key: doors and push button start Lane departure: active Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Primary LCD size: 10.3 Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning Rear cargo: power liftgate/tailgate Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay Forward collision: Active Protection mitigation Tailpipe finisher: black Internet access capable: MyInfo Exterior parking camera rear: Surround View yes Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2) Torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM Payload: 503kg (1,109lbs) Engine torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM Engine bore x stroke: 84.3mm x 89.7mm (3.32 x 3.53) Curb weight: 2,173kg (4,791lbs) GVWR: 2,835kg (6,250lbs) Towing capacity: 2,700kg (5,952lbs) Exterior length: 4,908mm (193.2) Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3) Exterior height: 1,762mm (69.4) Wheelbase: 2,933mm (115.5) Turning radius: 6.4m (20.8') Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Rear legroom: 930mm (36.6) Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5) Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8) Interior cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,870 L (66 cu.ft.) Front shoulder room: 1,537mm (60.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,482mm (58.3) Rear tires: 255/50WR19.0 Front tires: 255/50WR19.0

