350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
**NO CHARGE 4 YEARS/80,000KM SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE** ONE OWNER STORED INSIDE HEATED GARAGE THIS 2018 BMW X5 M. PKG. + PREMIUM ENHANCED PKG HAS UNDER 17000KM AND IS PRICED TO SELL. **REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE EXCEPTED** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i HAS SEVERAL UPGRADES INCLUDING THE M SPORT LINE PACKAGE AND PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGED. THIS X5 HAS NEVER SEEN A WINTER AND IS STORED IN A INDOOR HEATED GARAGE. ALL HIGHWAY MILLAGE TO FLORIDA AND BACK ONE OWNER. M SPORT LINE: Sport Automatic w/Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Controls, High-Gloss Shadow Line, High Speed Maximum, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, Wheels: 20 M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M) 20 x 10 front, 20 x 11 rear, Tires: 275/40R20 Fr & 315/35R20 Rr Performance RFT, M Aerodynamics Package.> PREMIUM ENHANCED pkg: Active Protection, Park Assistant, Front/Rear Park Distance Control, Driving Assistant, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Speed Limit Info, Storage Compartment Package, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner Trial Subscription 6 Month Free Trial Period, BMW vehicles equipped w/SiriusXM will now offer a 6 month trial of Select+ SiriusXM service, If the vehicle was delivered prior to March 1st, the 12 month trial will still be enabled, harman/kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Surround View, BMW ConnectedDrive Services Professional.
