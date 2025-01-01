Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

73,995 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

12222498

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,995KM
VIN 1G1BE5SMXJ7216687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1979
  • Mileage 73,995 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel economy highway: 5.9L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear headroom: 948mm (37.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Front headroom: 988mm (38.9)
Front hiproom: 1,351mm (53.2)
Fuel economy city: 8.0L/100 km
Horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 51.9L
Curb weight: 1,329kg (2,930lbs)
Engine horsepower: 153hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 74.0mm x 81.3mm (2.91 x 3.20)
Exterior length: 4,666mm (183.7)
Exterior body width: 1,791mm (70.5)
Exterior height: 1,458mm (57.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,319mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,394mm (54.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,366mm (53.8)
Passenger volume: 2,661L (94.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 205/55SR16.0
Rear tires: 205/55SR16.0
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 1.4L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 394 L (14 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze