$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Leather Seats - $172 B/W
34,276KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24719 - Our Price is just $23999!
With its accommodating cabin and strong engine, this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This low mileage hatchback has just 34,276 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This Cruze Premier is the top trim level and is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like larger aluminum wheels, signature LED lights, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera and leather seats that are heated in the front. It also includes a power driver seat, teen driver technology, remote engine start, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a heated steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $171.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
