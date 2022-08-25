2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8988598

8988598 Stock #: OB0031A

OB0031A VIN: 3G1BF6SM7JS652336

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0031A

Mileage 34,276 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.