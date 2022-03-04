$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala
Premier - Sunroof - Navigation - $193 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
58,787KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651464
- Stock #: NB0707A
- VIN: 2G1125S35J9155503
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NB0707A
- Mileage 58,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!
With a top-notch ride and a beautifully sculpted exterior, this roomy Impala is a top choice in the full-size sedan segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 58,787 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Impala's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
POWER SEAT
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Change Alert
4G WiFi
