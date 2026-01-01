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2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Aluminum Wheels
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,716
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,958KM
VIN 1GCVKREC1JZ129496
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0747A
- Mileage 175,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!
This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future.
This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 175,958 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future.
This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 175,958 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Touch Screen, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Remote Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour.)
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour (With (WGQ) Redline Edition or (WJP) Midnight Edition mirros caps will be black.)
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Door handles, body-colour (With (WGQ) Redline Edition or (WJP) Midnight Edition door handles will be black.)
Grille surround, body colour
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Underbody shield, transfer case protection
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Streaming Audio
Radio, HD
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Z71 Appearance Package
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$15,716
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500