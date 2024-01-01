$64,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,784KM
VIN 1GC4K1EYXJF227291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,784 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, High Country Premium Package, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package!
Built to get the job done right, this Silverado HD is ready to change the game. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this Chevrolet Silverado HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a Chevrolet Silverado HD.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 127,784 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, a rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, High Country Premium Package, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $497.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Vehicle Emissions: Federal
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Four 12V DC power outlets
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings including pedals
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Liftgate window: Power
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Chrome aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Wheelbase: 3,904 mm
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,634 mm
Overall Width: 2,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,647 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 4,899 kg
Overall Length: 6,083 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
Front and rear reverse sensing system
5 USB ports
LED spot light
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
HIGH COUNTRY PREMIUM PACKAGE
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Curb weight: 3,047 kg
Overall height: 1,985 mm
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD