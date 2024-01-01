$18,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,808KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD1JUD09657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 86,808 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Sync
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,684 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 1,905 mm
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,331 mm
Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg
Curb weight: 1,653 kg
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,926 L
911 Assist
AppLink
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Ford Escape