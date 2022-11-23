$33,468+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,468
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$33,468
+ taxes & licensing
97,253KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9435933
- Stock #: P0150A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG8JKC36255
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0150A
- Mileage 97,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 97,253 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG8JKC36255.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $240.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Power Windows
Tachometer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8