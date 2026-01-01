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2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,083KM
VIN 3FA6P0RU2JR215415
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick.
This sedan has 146,083 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU2JR215415.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and technology you crave. It's a practical sedan without comprimise. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick.
This sedan has 146,083 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0RU2JR215415.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2018 Ford Fusion