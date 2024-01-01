$22,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,817KM
VIN 1GKKNSLS1JZ246446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen!
This 2018 GMC Acadia's bold lines, advanced technologies and refined details are the marks of Professional Grade engineering. This 2018 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2018 GMC Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 64,817 kms. It's iridium metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $196.27 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Rear buckets
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Aluminum/simulated wood dash trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 82 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.5 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,794 kg
Overall Length: 4,917 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,237 L
Overall height: 1,676 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 790 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,090 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
OnStar and GMC connected services capable
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Roof Rack : Xxxxxx
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 GMC Acadia