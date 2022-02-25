Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

108,000 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

SLE - Bluetooth - $270 B/W

SLE - Bluetooth - $270 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

108,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8346594
  • Stock #: NB0542A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG483423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!

Compare at $39139 - Our Price is just $37999!

Style meets substance inside this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. From the exceptional interior storage space to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 108,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $269.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

