*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 HONDA ACCORDTOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2018 HONDA ACCORD TOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Leather seat, Sunroof, Push button stat, Proximity key, Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER 2018 HONDA ACCORD TOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!