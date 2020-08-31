2018 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System HEADS UP DISPLAY SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Distance pacing cruise control Wireless phone connectivity Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Transmission: continuously variable automatic Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Adaptive suspension Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0') Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 10 Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy highway: 6.8L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Engine litres: 1.5 Engine displacement: 1.5 L Tracker System Power 4-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 Internet access capable: mobile hotspot Speaker type: performance Display: analog Emergency communication system: HondaLink Remote engine start: keyfob Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Parking sensors: front and rear Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: warning Rear hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0) Forward collision: mitigation Lane departure: active Front tires: 235/40VR19.0 Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52) Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) GVWR: 1,980kg (4,365lbs) Front hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3) Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3) Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2) Curb weight: 1,497kg (3,300lbs) Rear legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Front headroom: 953mm (37.5) Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4) Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3) Interior cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.) Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning Horsepower: 192hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM Engine horsepower: 192hp @ 5,500RPM Engine torque: 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM Exterior length: 4,882mm (192.2) Exterior body width: 1,862mm (73.3) Rear shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5) Passenger volume: 2,910L (102.8 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.