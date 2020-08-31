Menu
2018 Honda Accord

35,600 KM

Details Description Features

$27,489

+ tax & licensing
$27,489

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

TOURING 1.5L TURBO ***BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

2018 Honda Accord

TOURING 1.5L TURBO ***BEST PRICE IN OTTAWA!!! ***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$27,489

+ taxes & licensing

35,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5824012
  • Stock #: 13894A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F93JA800640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13894A
  • Mileage 35,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! *** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2018 HONDA ACCORDTOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2018 HONDA ACCORD TOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Leather seat, Sunroof, Push button stat, Proximity key, Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, CD/AM/FM stereo, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER 2018 HONDA ACCORD TOURING 1.5L TURBO AUTO OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Distance pacing cruise control
Wireless phone connectivity
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Adaptive suspension
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 10
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 6.8L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine litres: 1.5
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Tracker System
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Speaker type: performance
Display: analog
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Proximity keyless entry: doors and push button start
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: warning
Rear hiproom: 1,398mm (55.0)
Forward collision: mitigation
Lane departure: active
Front tires: 235/40VR19.0
Rear tires: 235/40VR19.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Fuel economy city: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
GVWR: 1,980kg (4,365lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Fuel economy combined: 7.6L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Rear headroom: 944mm (37.2)
Curb weight: 1,497kg (3,300lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Front headroom: 953mm (37.5)
Wheelbase: 2,830mm (111.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Interior cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 473 L (17 cu.ft.)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Horsepower: 192hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 192hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 192 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Exterior length: 4,882mm (192.2)
Exterior body width: 1,862mm (73.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,436mm (56.5)
Passenger volume: 2,910L (102.8 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

