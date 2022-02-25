Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - $145 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

COUPE LX - $145 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356116
  • Stock #: NB0496A
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B62JH400277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # NB0496A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!

This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe provides modern design in an efficient package with all of the comfort amenities you need no matter the destination. This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Honda Civic Coupe has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Coupe has a seat for you. It's taffeta white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Civic Coupe's trim level is LX. Travel in comfort with the 2018 Honda Civic Coupe LX. This sporty coupe feature heated front bucket seats for warm rides in cold weather and automatic air conditioning for those hot summer days. Additional features on this model include remote keyless entry, power windows and doors, a 180-watt radio with eight speakers and Bluetooth connectivity with Wi-Fi tethering.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 97,785 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 39,752 KM
$27,499 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 135,117 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory