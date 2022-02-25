$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
COUPE LX - $145 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8356116
- Stock #: NB0496A
- VIN: 2HGFC4B62JH400277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # NB0496A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20599 - Our Price is just $19999!
This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe provides modern design in an efficient package with all of the comfort amenities you need no matter the destination. This 2018 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Honda Civic Coupe has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It's no wonder it's one of Canada's best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you're looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Coupe has a seat for you. It's taffeta white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Coupe's trim level is LX. Travel in comfort with the 2018 Honda Civic Coupe LX. This sporty coupe feature heated front bucket seats for warm rides in cold weather and automatic air conditioning for those hot summer days. Additional features on this model include remote keyless entry, power windows and doors, a 180-watt radio with eight speakers and Bluetooth connectivity with Wi-Fi tethering.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3