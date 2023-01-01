$20,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE - Aluminum Wheels - $148 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
47,526KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10105623
- Stock #: OB0536A
- VIN: KMHD84LF4JU510729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0536A
- Mileage 47,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21114 - Our Price is just $20499!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 47,526 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL SE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GL SE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $147.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3