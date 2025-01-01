Menu
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows

Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 207,100 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantras trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Hyundai Elantra

207,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE

12455470

2018 Hyundai Elantra

LE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,100KM
VIN 5NPD74LF4JH355052

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Hyundai Elantra