$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
LE
2018 Hyundai Elantra
LE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,100KM
VIN 5NPD74LF4JH355052
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 207,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 207,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The LE trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, power heated side mirrors, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, manual air conditioning, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning and an abundance of other safety features.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, SUNROOF 62,034 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring - Heated Seats 59,155 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Ariya EVOLVE - Low Mileage 25,863 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Hyundai Elantra