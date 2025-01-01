$17,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Manual - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Manual - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,494KM
VIN KMHD04LB4JU548269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0358A
- Mileage 61,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 61,494 kms. It's white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Manual. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The Sport Manual trim comes standard with features and options such as tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish sporty aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED brake lights, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front sport leather bucket seats, power front and rear windows, sport heated steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, chrome and metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,380 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 407 L
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Hyundai Elantra