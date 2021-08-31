Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

16,500 KM

Details Description Features

$21,898

+ tax & licensing
Limited

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$21,898

+ taxes & licensing

16,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995594
  • Stock #: 15057A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3JU481238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15057A
  • Mileage 16,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * CLEAN CARPROOF * 1.8 L4 DOHC 16 Valves * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Bluetooth hands-free phone system * Cruise Control * Power Sunroof * Proximity key * Push button start * Leather seats * Heated seats * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Leather wrapped shift knob * Leather wrapped steering wheel * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Parking sensors: rear
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0
Front tires: 215/45HR17.0
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,275kg (2,811lbs)
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7')
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3)
Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-3600

