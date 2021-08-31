Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

34,360 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

GT GL

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

34,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995600
  • Stock #: H1539
  • VIN: KMHH35LE6JU017700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Clean Carfax * Air Conditioning * Fog lights * Heated seat * Blue tooth * Cruise Control * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: analog
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Fuel economy combined: 8.4L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7')
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,560 L (55 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,732L (96.5 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,340mm (170.9)
Rear headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Front headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,406mm (55.4)
Interior cargo volume: 705 L (25 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 883mm (34.8)
Horsepower: 162hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 162hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,335kg (2,943lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

