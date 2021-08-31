2018 Hyundai Elantra

$17,888 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

7995600 Stock #: H1539

H1539 VIN: KMHH35LE6JU017700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,360 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Display: analog Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning Fuel economy combined: 8.4L/100 km Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7') Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs) Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM Exterior height: 1,465mm (57.7) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,560 L (55 cu.ft.) Passenger volume: 2,732L (96.5 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,340mm (170.9) Rear headroom: 997mm (39.3) Front headroom: 994mm (39.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,406mm (55.4) Interior cargo volume: 705 L (25 cu.ft.) Rear legroom: 883mm (34.8) Horsepower: 162hp @ 6,200RPM Engine horsepower: 162hp @ 6,200RPM Curb weight: 1,335kg (2,943lbs)

