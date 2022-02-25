Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $158 B/W

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $158 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8381121
  Stock #: NB0549A
  VIN: KMHH35LE3JU037046

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NB0549A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth!

Compare at $22545 - Our Price is just $21888!

European design and factory tuned performance make this Elantra GT a real performer on the street. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, dual zone front air conditioning, cruise control, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key for entry and push button start, remote cargo release, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Blind Spot Detection

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

